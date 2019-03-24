HPD arrests 3 for auto burglaries

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police arrested three teenagers Friday night in connection with auto burglaries on Brookwood Lane.
According to a release from Hattiesburg police, officers were notified around 10:30 p.m. that three individuals were seen breaking into cars. The officers identified three suspects and took them into custody.
During the investigation, it was determined that of the suspects were juveniles, one, a 14-year-old male, the other, a 15-year-old male. Both were taken to the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with two counts of auto burglary.
The third suspect, 18-year-old, Tavarus Brown, also was charged with two counts of auto burglary and booked into Forrest County Jail.
