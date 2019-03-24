First Alert: Sunday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The forecast for tonight calls for increasing clouds with lows in the mid 50s.
On Monday a cold front will work it’s way through the Pine Belt with a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday night skies will become partly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and lows in the lower 40s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. The chance for rain is 50 percent Highs will be in the upper 70s.
On Sunday expect a 40 percent chance for shows with highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.