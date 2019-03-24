2 arrested for residential burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested two men after a string of reported residential burglaries in the city on Saturday, March 23.
Hattiesburg Police spokesperson Ryan Moore said police responded to the first burglary in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, around 9:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they entered the house and discovered 28-year-old Deandre Bolling, of Hattiesburg, inside.
Bolling was taken into custody and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.
Police responded to the second report of a residential burglary in progress, in the 300 block of Parkdale Drive, around 11 a.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered 30-year-old Laalbert Powe, of Hattiesburg, inside the home.
Powe was taken into custody and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.
Bolling and Powe were both booked in the Forrest County Jail.
