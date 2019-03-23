Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosts scholarship luncheon

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Members of the Lambda Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. hosted their seventh annual “Finer Womanhood” scholarship luncheon at the Trench Lott Center at USM on Saturday, March 23.
It was a fundraiser for scholarships, but organizers also awarded a few people in the community for their hard work to help improve health, business and social justice in the Hattiesburg area.
“What we do is not only sell tickets for scholarships, but it builds bonds within our community gives us the opportunity to sit and talk with those in the community who are doing work that we’re pleased with and talk about community service work that we do as well,” said Shamekia Vickers, President Lambda Kappa Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
The event also raised scholarship money through a silent auction of donated items.
