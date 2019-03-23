William Carey advances to quarterfinals of NAIA tournament

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAM) - For the first time in program history, William Carey advanced to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championships.
The Crusaders took down Mid-America Christian 62-60 on Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Senior Adrian Williams led Carey with 14 points, hitting what proved to be the go-ahead basket with just under three minutes left to give the Crusaders a 60-58 lead.
Coach Steve Knight and company face the winner of Wiley College and the University of Science and Arts on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the “Elite Eight.”
