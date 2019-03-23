'The Pink Lady’ hosts first breast cancer awareness event

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg organization that supports breast cancer patients hosted its first-ever breast cancer awareness event for families on Saturday, March 23.
This Mother-Daughter Brunch at the Hattiesburg Train Depot was hosted by “The Pink Lady.” It was the first official event held by the organization, formed in 2016 by breast cancer survivor Celeste Brown.
Brown said the purpose was to make sure that children are more aware of the disease.
“We want to start the girls off early and we want to start talking to them about this, so that they’re more aware about the things of their body and things of that nature,” Brown said. “And it’s a conversation that mothers and daughters can have with one another.”
Brown said a similar event will be held in September of this year.
