Second Silver Alert issued for missing Amite County woman

LIBERTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Gwendolyn Lea Washington of Liberty, Mississippi, in Amite County. This is the second alert released for Ms. Washington this month.
She is described as a black female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 118 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen traveling to the doctor in Hattiesburg Friday morning and did not arrive. The doctor’s office called her son, who had last seen her at 8:05 a.m., to let him know she didn’t make it to her appointment.
She was driving a silver Nissan Rogue from Enterprise Rent-a-Car with tag number JK2NO1F1.
Family members say Ms. Washington recently underwent brain surgery and it may affect her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gwendolyn Lea Washington, contact the Amite County Sheriff’s Department at 601-657-8057.
