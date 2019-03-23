HPD searching for person of interest in credit card fraud case

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Hardy Street on Feb. 7, 2019.

By Jayson Burnett | March 23, 2019 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 5:12 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to police, the man pictured below is believed to be a person of interest in reference to a case that happened in the 3300 block of Hardy Street on Feb. 7, 2019:

If you have any information regarding this incident or his whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

