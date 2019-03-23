HPD searching for person of interest in credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.
According to police, the man pictured below is believed to be a person of interest in reference to a case that happened in the 3300 block of Hardy Street on Feb. 7, 2019:
If you have any information regarding this incident or his whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.