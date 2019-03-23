Funeral services held for former HPD chief David Wynn

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Former Hattiesburg Police Chief David Wynn was laid to rest Friday, one week after he died at age 64.
He was the Hub City’s first African-American chief of police, serving from 2001 to 2007. He was appointed by former mayor Johnny Dupree.
Wynn retired from the Highway Patrol and the Army National Guard and was serving as security director for the TSA at the Jackson International Airport when he died.
The funeral service was held at Shady Grove Baptist Church.
He was buried at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg.
“We lost a good man today and my respect goes out to the Wynn family and hope there’s comfort in the outpouring of affection that they saw today from the law enforcement community,” said Anthony Parker, chief of police in Hattiesburg.
“David was prepared before he ever put on any uniform, because God prepared him for it and prepared him to do good and keep us safe,” said Dupree.
During the funeral, it was announced that Wynn had received a posthumous promotion to brigadier general in the National Guard.
That promotion was backdated to 2009.
