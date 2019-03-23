First Alert: Saturday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - For tonight expect mostly clear skies and rather cool with lows in the mid 40s.
On Sunday look for mostly clear skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
Increasing clouds late Sunday night with a few showers possible after midnight with lows in the mid 50s.
Monday showers and thunderstorms are likely however non are expected to be severe at this time. Highs on Monday in the upper 70s. A few storms could be strong to severe Monday.
Skies will become sunny on Tuesday into Thursday with highs in upper 60s to the lower to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
Nights will be cool with lows in the 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
There is a slight chance for a shower after midnight with lows in the 50s.
Showers are expected to return on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.
