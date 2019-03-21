William Carey grabs first NAIA tournament win since 2014

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAM) - William Carey hoped to turn its fortune around entering a fourth straight NAIA Men’s Basketball Championships on Thursday.
The Crusaders lost in the first round of their previous three trips but grabbed a 95-89 win over Peru State on Thursday to advance to round two for the first time since 2014.
Cameron Douglas led Carey with 19 points while Branden Sheppard added 18 points and nine rebounds and Brandon Cranford another 18 points.
The No. 4 seed Crusaders face 8-seeded Mid-America Christian (OK) in the second round on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
