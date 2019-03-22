Sacred Heart junior earns perfect ACT score

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One Pine Belt student has set a new record by scoring a perfect score on ACT. Abigail Wiest’s mom broke the news to her Thursday while she was in school.
"I was actually called out of my third period class and my mom was crying and i was like, ‘oh no, what happened?,’ Wiest said smiling.
Wiest, a junior, is the first among her classmates to receive a 36 at Sacred Heart High School--- a distinction only one percent of students achieve.
“I sort of didn’t believe it,” she said of the big news. “I thought that it might have been a mistake. "
But, when reality finally set in, she couldn’t contain her happiness.
“I was just so excited, because it meant so many more opportunities for me in the future.”
The news didn’t only come as a shock to Abigail, her ACT prep instructor, Rick Muli, was just as shook by the news of spectacular feat.
“I have to admit that i actually teared up,” said Muli. “She deserves this, because she’s worked so hard to do this. I’ve watched her practice not only in the classroom, but on her own.”
She credits instructors for helping her accomplish a goal that only one so few accomplish.
“They’ve always been there for me and so have my parents,” Wiest said.
Now ,that she’s got her college entrance exam out of the way, Abigail plans to focus on bigger things ahead.
“I’m going to have a really busy summer doing college tours and stuff like that and lots of essays to write for scholarship applications," she said. "But, i’m actually excited, because again it’s really good opportunities.”
