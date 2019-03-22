Man accused of shooting the grandmother of his child in Rawls Springs

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspect accused of shooting a woman in the Rawls Springs community.
Investigator John Tryner said 27-year-old Georgio Scott, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.
The woman Scott is accused of shooting is his child’s grandmother, Tryner said. The woman is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.
The shooting happened Thursday evening on Brantley Drive. Tryner said Scott left the scene before deputies arrived, but investigators were able to get a description of his vehicle from witnesses to the shooting. Deputies found and arrested Scott a short time later.
Scott was booked into the Forrest County Jail where he awaits his initial court appearance.
