Jones County man arrested on drug charges

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Moselle man faces drug charges after Jones County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in southern Jones County.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 32-year-old Joseph “Kid Rock” Stringer was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
Investigators searched a property at 81 Ovett-Moselle Road and detained several suspects after finding one quart-sized plastic bag containing suspected meth and several gallon-sized bags with different strains of marijuana, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators also found paraphernalia for using and distributing drugs as well as two firearms and money.
At the time of his arrest, Stringer was out on bond for drug arrest in October 2018.
Stinger was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Judge Howell Beech set his bond at $30,000 and revoked his previous bond.
The Jones Count Sheriff’s Office said additional suspects are likely to be charged in this case.
