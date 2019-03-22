Habitat “Fore” Humanity hosts annual Golf Classic

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity hosted their second Golf Classic Tournament at the Hattiebsurg Country Club on Friday.
Twenty-five teams, 100 participants from organization and businesses across the Pine Belt played in the tournament. Organizers say the goal was to raise at least $20,000 to help fund current and future projects.
“There are a lot of people who are under served in the population as it pertains to housing,” said Communication/Marketing Director Akwete Muhammad. “We want to take people from being renters into actual homeowners because if we have more homeowners, we have better tax paying dollars coming into the county and the city and we have better school systems. It just kind of snowballs from there.”
Muhammad said they serve four counties: Jones, Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties.
She said they hope events such as the golf tournament will help them expand into the broader community outside of Hattiesburg and help to provide more housing to those in need.
“We want to make people no longer renters, but turn them to actual homeowners because everybody deserves to have a safe and decent place to live,” said Muhammad. “So, Habitat is just trying to fill that void and continue to do our part in the community."
