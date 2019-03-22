Forrest Co. deputies investigating shooting in Rawls Springs

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is in custody following a shooting Thursday evening in the Rawls Springs community of Forrest County.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened on Brantley Drive.
According to Tryner, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle before deputies arrived, but investigators were able to get a description of that vehicle and suspect from witnesses to the shooting. The suspect was located a short time later and arrested.
Tryner said it appears the victim’s injuries are not life threatening, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Deputies are still investigating the scene and are working to determine what led to the shooting, Tryner said.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.