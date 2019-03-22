First responders take strides to keep teens safe during prom season

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - For many high school juniors and seniors, prom night can either be the best or worst night of their lives. Students at Sumrall High School witnessed a DUI re-enactment put on by the Sumrall Fire Department on Friday.
“We can talk to kids all day, but to actually see it, it sends a different message. It’s very powerful,” said motivational speaker Dwight Owens.
Sumrall and Lamar County first responders gave Sumrall students a firsthand look at what can happen when they drink and drive.
“We just wanted to bring awareness to these high school kids. Prom is coming up, so we wanted to just bring awareness to not only drunk driving, but also distracted driving,” Sumrall Fire Chief Michael Williamson said.
Students who were part of the re-enactment say they hope their peers understand the dangers of drunk driving.
“You don’t think about it a lot. We think about how much fun we are about to have and the whole night in general. When you see it, I think it can really hit you hard," said Sumrall senior Zane Berry.
“When we were actually out there it hit me. I just killed that girl and nearly killed him. That struck a chord with me. It’s a life-changing experience here, even though it was just a simulation," said Sumrall senior Dylan Lowe.
This is the first time for a DUI re-enactment to take place in Sumrall.
