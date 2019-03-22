First Alert: Thursday night forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Plenty of sunshine through tonight with temperatures in the 70s asing back intot he 60s by tonight. We'll bottom out around 45 overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.
Friday and Saturday will feature more sunshine with highs in the 70s. No threat for rain.
Sunday the clouds increase with a slight chance for a shower or a thunderstorm after 5pm.
The real rain shows up on Monday as the next system pushes through the area. Storms may be strong at times, but widespread severe weather isn't likely. Chance for rain is about 60 percent. highs will be in the mid 70s.
We dry out pretty quickly after that on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next chance for rain arrive late next week.
