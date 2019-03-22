First Alert: Take a look at Fridays forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off clear and cool with temps in the low 40s. Today, is going to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Temps will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 40s.
Saturday will be perfect with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. This will be good weather for any yard work you need to do. The pollen count will be highs for both Saturday and Sunday.
Clouds will start to move back in on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Our next system will move in on Monday giving us a good chance of thunderstorm, so keep your raincoats handy. That rain will help us wash some of the pollen out of the air and will briefly drop our pollen count. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Skies will clear out in the middle part of next week with highs in the low 70s. We’ll stay dry until next Saturday when we’ll see another front move in, giving us thunderstorms again.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.