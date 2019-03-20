William Carey basketball ready for the madness of March

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Steve Knight has coached William Carey basketball for 37 years.
He’s led the Crusaders to 13 NAIA national tournaments, advancing to the sweet 16 twice. Carey makes its fourth straight trip to Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday when it battles Peru State at 5:45 p.m.
Coach Knight knows that “March Madness” trickles down from the NCAA tournament to all levels of basketball this time of year.
“Teams are so evenly matched once you get into tournaments and the national tournaments,” Knight said. “So, you see some great games. You see some great finishes. Loyola-Chicago last year, nobody expected them to go that far but they were a really good team. We’re a really good team so why can’t it be us? It’s just a matter of getting through that first game and carrying some confidence over into each round after that. There’s plenty of teams that are good enough to win a national tournament.”
