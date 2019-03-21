USM graduate plays violin during legislative session

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - John Uzodinma, a University of Southern Mississippi alumnus. received a standing ovation after eloquently playing the National Anthem with his violin. House of Representatives Missy McGee posted the video to her Facebook page, which has been shared over 2, 000.
“What a great way to start the day!," said McGee on Facebook. "John Uzodinma, a violinist who is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, opened today’s proceedings of the Mississippi House of Representatives with our National Anthem. Do yourself a favor and listen! It will make you so proud to be an American!”
