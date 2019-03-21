7 On The Road: Pearl’s Diner puts the ‘south’ in southern cooking

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - On the corner of Magnolia and Oak streets in downtown Laurel lies Pearl’s Diner, providing customers with not only home-style, southern cooking but southern hospitality, as well.
Pearl Campbell, the owner of Pearl’s Diner, said the goal of her restaurant is to make sure everyone feels at home.
“My customers, they feel at home, because I’ll have some that will visit with me for an hour or two,” said Campbell.
It’s not just Pearl’s charm and hospitality that keep people coming back.
“She just makes Pearl’s,” said frequent visitor John Lewis. “She’s someone who has never met a stranger. She just makes you feel at home.”
Customer Jackie Allred said she brings her daughter to Pearl’s every time she comes to town from Florida.
“It’s the kind of environment I love,” said Allred. “It’s friendly, and she wants everybody to be happy.”
Customers say the food plays a special role, too.
“Ever since they opened, the first time we came, the food was good, so we come back regularly,” said Allred.
Whether it’s the savory chicken or the sweet conversation, Pearl’s Diner brings in customers from all over the world, giving them a little taste of the south one visit at a time.
Pearl said people from Australia, Ukraine, London and Canada have come to her diner to get a taste of her southern cooking.
