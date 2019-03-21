7 On The Road: Napiers continue to spotlight Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Ben and Erin Napier are making home town history. The powerhouse couple continues to put the City of Laurel on the map as hosts of HGTV’s popular hit show “Home Town.”
We showcase the dynamic duo as they continue to bring business to their two stores, the Laurel Mercantile Company and the Scotsman General Store.
From the HGTV “Home Town” promo, Erin said, “People think 'Home Town’ is not cool, but they are wrong.”
“They are such down to earth, humble people that really sincerely care about Laurel and are trying to make their home town a better place for everyone,” Laurel resident Michelle Anderson Jones.
Anderson Jones works in the local library. She loves seeing the couple’s success, and along with tourists, she likes to shop at the Napier’s two local stores that sit in the heart of downtown. Once inside, you are transformed by the creativity that attracts visitors from near and far.
If you are a “Home Town” fan, you have probably seen the HGTV promo spot airing on your television along with televisions across the nation.
From the “Home Town” promo, Ben said, “We are committed to changing that one house at a time.” Erin said, “I am an artist.”
Ben Napier said, “Erin is the most talented person I’ve ever met. I am a craftsman.” Erin said, “Ben is a problem solver. He just knows how to fix it.”
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the TV duo is quite a delight.
“That has put us on the map on a national scale, from California, New Mexico, from Texas, from all over the United States and Canada, coming here because we have a little show in our little town called ‘Home Town,’” said Magee.
The Napiers help create a taste of southern charm filling the streets with an eclectic taste welcoming all.
“Downtown was not like this 10 years ago. It’s great to see traffic jams in downtown, not having anywhere to park. It’s just a great thing,” Magee said.
“It’s like a dream come true for everyone here in Laurel,” Anderson Jones said.
The Napiers are currently in season three of “Home Town.”
