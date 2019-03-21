7 On The Road: LSD sets stage early for college, careers

“We’re changing some of those programs," said Watts. “We’re not keeping what we always had. Instead, we’ve decided to look at what we have here in town and we’re planning our programs for that. We’ve also partnered with some of our businesses in town where our students have work programs where some of them are doing internships and work just so that they are always aware that everything they are doing is leading to future employment even if that means they have to stop in between to go to college, because some will leave and go directly to full-time employment.”