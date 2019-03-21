Poplarville school named healthiest in MS by BCBS Foundation

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Poplarville Lower Elementary School has been rewarded by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation for its efforts to promote better health among its students, teachers and administrators.
On Thursday, the school received a $50,000 grant from the foundation and was named the healthiest school in Mississippi. Each year, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation selects the healthiest school based on its programs and policies to encourage healthy eating and physical activity.
Administrators said the school will use the money to purchase inclusive playground equipment, which will benefit students with disabilities and pre-K students. Two other schools, Columbia Primary and Oak Park Elementary, were awarded $25,000 grants.
