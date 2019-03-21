Plans being finalized for 30th Okatoma Festival

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - A country-pop duo from Nashville is coming to Collins to entertain Covington County residents and visitors during the 30th annual Okatoma Festival.
“Smithfield” will be the headline act for the event, which takes place May 4.
Group members Trey Smith and Jennifer Fielder will also be grand marshals in the festival parade.
“They were friends in high school, came from Texas and ended up in Nashville and they’re up and coming stars and we’re excited to have them for the festival,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
The theme for this year’s festival is “Celebrate.”
