Join us for 7 On the Road in Laurel

Join us for 7 On the Road in Laurel
You’re invited to join us for the experience as we highlight everything that makes Laurel a unique jewel in the Pine Belt. (Source: WDAM)
March 21, 2019 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 10:50 AM

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - We’ve experienced Ellisville. We’ve explored Collins. Now, 7 On the Road is coming to Laurel!

Join us downtown for 7 On the Road live at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our main stage will be set up at 200 North 5th Avenue.

You’re invited to join us for the experience as we highlight everything that makes Laurel a unique jewel in the Pine Belt. Come out and see us!

If you can’t make it out to the show, be sure to tune in to the live broadcast here: https://bit.ly/2O4I2cH

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.