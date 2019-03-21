It’s a beautiful day for 7 On the Road!

A beautiful day is on the menu for 7 On the Road in Laurel! We started off clear and cool with temperatures in the low 40s. Today is going to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 40s. Skies will be clear and sunny all week long with highs in the low 70s through Thursday. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s by Friday and Saturday. Our next chance for rain won’t appear until next Monday and Tuesday when a system moves into the area, bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Beyond that, we’ll dry out with temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies in the middle part of next week.