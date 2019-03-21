Hattiesburg man arrested in shooting that left woman injured

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after a woman was reportedly shot Wednesday. According to a spokesman with the Hattiesburg Police Department, the woman alleged that she was shot and walked to the Hub City Humane Society just before 7: 30 a.m.
Denzel Johnson, 22, was arrested just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and booked into the Forrest County Jail on charges of attempted murder. Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigator John Tryner says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
He adds it’s unclear at this time the relationship between Johnson and the unidentified woman. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries,
Johnson remains in jail and is expected to make his initial appearance Friday morning at the Forrest County Justice Court.
