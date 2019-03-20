Gulfport man ran unlicensed care facility, stole patients social security benefits

GULFPORT, MS (WLBT) - A Gulfport man will spend five years in prison for operating an unlicensed care facility where he stole social security benefits and abused vulnerable victims.
31-year-old Michael Hillie was running the business known as “Precious Care” when he stole the social security benefits from several patients.
While director, Hillie also ordered a staff member not to seek the medical care of a victim’s second and third degree burns.
Hillie has pleaded guilty to one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of abuse of a vulnerable person, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.
He will serve five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the exploitation charge.
Hillie will also serve three years suspended and three years post release supervision for the abuse charge. This will run consecutively to the exploitation charge.
“We are grateful that the victims in this terrible case are now in a safe and caring environment,” said General Hood. “When families put their trust in caretakers, the duty to care for their loved one will be taken seriously, and our office will prosecute you when you do wrong.”
The case was investigated by Garland Ward and Brandon Carr and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorneys General Mark Ward and Parker Wiseman, all of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
