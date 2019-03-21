First Community Resource Fair held in Collins

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Representatives from local, state and federal agencies gathered at the Collins Civic Center on Thursday to showcase services for individuals and families as part of the first Covington County Community Resource Fair.
The event was hosted by Families First for Mississippi, along with the Mississippi Department of Human Services and the City of Collins.
The event featured information on senior programs, county service opportunities and employment and skill training. Vendors included Pearl River Valley Opportunity, Inc., the WIN Job Center and the Social Security Administration.
A similar event was recently held in Marion County and another is planned for Wayne County next fall.
