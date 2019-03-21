Choctaw tribal member sentenced to 45 years in prison for beating man, burning body

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One of four men accused in a beating death has learned his fate by a U.S. district judge.
33-year-old Jerome Steve will spend the next 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty for his role in a man’s beating death. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release for second degree murder. Steve was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
According to prosecutors, on November 2, 2017, four members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians beat another tribal member, Demetrius Sam, to death. The men are also accused of dousing his body in lighter fluid, setting it on fire, and placing it in a fire pit.
Keenan Martin, Keyshawn Willis, and Monte Isaac were all charged in the murder. Martin will be sentenced on March 22nd. Willis’ sentencing will be set for a later date. Monte Isaac died awaiting sentencing.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Patrick Lemon, Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk, and Special Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Payne. It was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department.
