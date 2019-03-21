Brexit delayed until at least mid-April, European Council president says

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (AP) - European Council President Donald Tusk says he has spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May and she has agreed to the bloc’s plan for a Brexit delay.
Tusk said the deal means “the cliff-edge date” on which Britain would tumble out of the bloc without agreement has been delayed.
The U.K. is due to leave the bloc on March 29, but its Parliament is deadlocked over a Brexit deal.
The bloc is offering a delay until May 22 if Parliament passes the deal. Otherwise Britain has until April 12 to come up with a new plan to present to the EU.
May said she “will make every effort” to ensure that delayed Brexit happens with a deal in place.
But she also signaled that if Parliament rejects her deal, she prefers leaving without an agreement to a long Brexit delay.
May has accepted the EU’s offer of a delay until May 22 if her deal is approved by Parliament, which has already rejected it twice.
May said she does not support the long delay that would come with a new proposal because that would mean Britain participating in elections for the European Parliament.
