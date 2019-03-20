Tip leads to four arrests in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A tip from the public led to four arrests in Jones County.
Three people were arrested during a Monday traffic stop on Highway 84 West near Big Creek.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the following were arrested:
- Jonathan Holifield, 31, of Laurel, was arrested on a parole violation and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
- Wyatt Herrington, 29, of Soso, was arrested on an aggravated assault warrant and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
- Britney Davis, 25, of Laurel, was charged with possession of paraphernalia.
After the stop, investigators searched the home of Holifield and found multiple firearms, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, controlled prescription pills and paraphernalia for using and distributing drugs. Investigators also arrested 20-year-old Lauren Wilkerson, of Laurel, for an outstanding circuit court bench warrant, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Jones Count Sheriff’s Office said Holifield will face additional charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The sheriff’s office said the arrests were the result of a tip from the public regarding suspected drug activity in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
