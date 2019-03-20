One injured in Laurel shooting, man charged

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a man with aggravated assault in a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Officers responded to the shooting on Third Avenue and 17th Street around 12:12 p.m. and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to a Laurel Police Department news release.
The man was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police said 31-year-old Matthew Aldridge was arrested a short time later in the 2000 block of North Third Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.