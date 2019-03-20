Oak Grove grad encourages students to reach ‘Successville’

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A recent graduate of Oak Grove High School is giving back to his community. Noah Harris, who now attends Harvard University, is going around the Lamar County School District this week to encourage kids with his Successville program.
“Successville is a place I created in the children’s book I wrote,” Harris said. “It represents everyone’s own definition of success. Each place is different because everyone wants a different job or everyone wants a different definition in life."
According to Harris, “The biggest message is that education is your biggest step to anything you want to achieve. Next week’s test matters just as much as anything and I’m trying to make that just as important as any dream and make that the avenue the kids use to get there.”
Noah’s children’s book, “Successville,” encourages kids to use education as an avenue to achieve their dreams.
