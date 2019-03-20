Laurel police warn of convincing phone scam

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has issued a warning for a phone scam that’s targeting people living in the Pine Belt.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said the scam involves a caller claiming to be with LPD telling potential victims they have an active warrant through the department and will be arrested if they don’t pay up. The number the scammers call from might even appear to be a legitimate number from the police department.
Cox said once the scammer has you on the phone, they will issue directions to purchase a preloaded credit card or wire money to a specific account. According to Cox, after the scammers have the information on a preloaded card, they have the ability to drain that account.
Cox said if you receive a call that appears to be from LPD and money is requested in this manner, it should raise an immediate red flag.
“LPD does not do business in this manner,” Cox said in a news release.
If you receive a call like this and want to make sure you are not wanted by LPD, Cox says you can call 601-399-4440 check or report the call to LPD.
