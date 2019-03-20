Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers to perform at Woodstock 50

"To be able to be connected to Woodstock in any shape, form or fashion for me is one of the greatest honors I've had as an artist, as human being (and) as a musician," the Grammy, Oscar and Emmy winner said. "There's so much going on right now (and) I think one of the best ways we can combat the ignorance, the divisiveness, the hatred is to go out there (and) push love and express love and practice love, and it definitely comes through, that love comes through at Woodstock."