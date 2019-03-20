Hattiesburg police investigating reported shooting

Several viewers contacted WDAM 7 about a heavy police presence at Hub City Humane Society on Wednesday morning. (Source: WDAM)
March 20, 2019 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:04 AM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot Wednesday morning.

Several viewers contacted WDAM 7 about a heavy police presence at Hub City Humane Society this morning, so we reached out to HPD for information.

According to officials with the police department, a woman reported being shot before walking to the Hub City Humane Society just before 7:30 a.m.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

A news release from HPD said no further details are available at this time.

