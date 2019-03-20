Former police officer charged with murder after shooting in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A former Summit police officer was charged with murder after a shooting in Pike County Sunday night.
According to the Pike County Sheriff, Kenny Cotton, Gregory Robinson of Magnolia was charged with the murder of 52-year-old Renee Jones of Magnolia.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Robinson’s home on Progress Road.
Chief Cotton says that the victim had a gunshot wound to the head.
Robinson was not employed by a police department at the time of the shooting.
In 2003, Robinson was indicted following his alleged involvement in a prostitution ring with teenage girls.
Robinson is being held in the Pike County jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.