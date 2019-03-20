First Alert: Take a look at Wednesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off clear and chilly with temps in the low 30s. Today, is going to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Temps will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 40s.
Skies will be clear and sunny all week long with highs in the upper 60s through Thursday. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 70s by Friday and Saturday.
Our next chance of rain won’t appear until next Monday and Tuesday when a system moves into the area bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms.
