Dairy Queen offering free ice cream to celebrate first day of spring

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - What better way to celebrate the first day of spring than with free ice cream? Dairy Queen, a soft-serve ice cream and fast food restaurant chain, is hosting “Free Cone Day” on Wednesday in honor of warmer weather as a part of the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.
Customers can stop by their local restaurant to get their hands on a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. The offer is valid all day, but it’s limited to one per person.
For participating locations, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.