Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Can happiness be measured? Yes it can, if free ice cream is involved.
On Wednesday, March 20, fans can enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top at Dairy Queen (limit one per customer, while supplies last).
"We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together," said Maria Hokanson,Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. "We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can't wait to help spread smiles."
Following Free Cone Day, DQ is offering a small regular or dipped soft serve cone for 50 cents, available for redemption only with the DQ mobile app, March 21-31 at participating DQ and DQ Grill & Chill locations. This offer includes the NEWDQ orange, creamy and crunchy dreamsicle dip, or try the DQ classic chocolate dip.
So what are you waiting for??
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.