‘Seeking Sister Wife’ stars accused of stalking

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A family member is accusing Paige and Bernie McGee — stars of the TLC show ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ — of stalking, according to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson. He says the unidentified family member told authorities the couple was sending harassing messages either via text or through the internet.
“They [family members] came by and talked with one of my investigators and told him what was happening," said Johnson. “So, he [investigator] suggested that they go to justice court, and I even think he suggested that they do telephone harassment charges on them. But they went to justice court and apparently told them what was going on and they ended up filing stalking charges.”
Deputies with the department picked the couple up in Rankin County after a warrant was issued for their arrest and transported them back to Jasper County, where they were charged with stalking. Johnson said the charges misdemeanors.
Bernie and Paige McGee were released from jail on a $250 bond the same day they were arrested, March 15. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 3.
"Seeking Sister Wife’ chronicles the lives of various couples living a polygamous lifestyle. According to TLC’s website, the show “explore(s) the lives of four families all in various phases of seeking, dating or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives” by online dating and/or in person dating.
The McGee family was introduced in season two of the show after feeling like they were called to polygamy and ready to search for a second wife.
The show airs Sundays at 10/9C.
