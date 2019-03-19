PRCC breaks ground on new science building

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Construction of a new science building on the Poplarville campus of Pearl River Community College will begin sometime in the next few weeks. A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held Tuesday morning.
The project will include an extension of the current science building, which will house new lab space and offices. Renovations will also be made to the existing building.
State bond money is paying for the work, which totals just under $6 million.
PRCC President Adam Breerwood said construction should begin within the next 45 days and should take a little more than a year to complete.
