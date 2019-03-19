Ole Miss, Kermit Davis agree to new four-year contract extension

"Coach Davis has quickly established a very high standard for Ole Miss Basketball, and he's building our program for long term success," Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork said. "He's the perfect fit for our university, and we wanted to show a strong commitment to his leadership. The brand of Ole Miss Basketball is as strong as ever, and our fans have been terrific in their support and energy around our program. The most rewarding and enjoyable part is that this is only the beginning, and the best is yet to come. Congrats to our student-athletes and coaches for making the NCAA Tournament. Go Rebs!"