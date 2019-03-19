Laurel council confirms Cox as new police chief with 4-3 vote

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The City of Laurel officially has a new police chief. The city council voted 4-3 Tuesday morning to hire LPD Capt. Tommy Cox to lead the department.
The department has been without a chief since Tyrone Stewart unexpectedly passed away in late January. Stewart had served as police chief of Laurel since 2011. Cox was one of three members of LPD chosen to lead the department after Stewart’s death.
Last week, Mayor Johnny Magee named Cox as his choice to be the city’s next top cop. Cox, a 22-year law enforcement veteran, has served in several positions in the department he will now run including patrol, criminal investigations and with juveniles.
“He has the respect of the rank and file in the department, and I believe this will continue,” Magee said of Cox.
Cox said there will be change within the department under his leadership, but he will continue much of the work started by Stewart, especially regarding community outreach through the police department.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.