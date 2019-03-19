Lady Eagles headed to basketballl postseason

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team is heading to postseason play as well.
The university announced Monday night that the Lady Eagles had accepted a slot in the Women’s Basketball Invitational tournament and will host Nicholls State University at 6 p.m. Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum.
"We are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of (p)ostseason play," USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said in a statement. "This tournament will give our young team valuable experience in preparation and participation of a 'win and advance' tournament.
“This mentality cannot be taught through practice or games – it is learned through experience. We are grateful for the WBI selecting us and our administration supporting us for this event. I am asking our community to come out and support our Lady Eagles and our quest for a (c)hampionship."
This will be USM’s first appearance in the WBI. Lee-McNelis has led the Lady Eagles to four Women’s National Invitation Tournament.. The Lady Eagles (17-12) lost to University of North Texas in the first round of the Conference USA tournament. Nicholls (20-11) lost in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament to Texas A&M University-Corpus-Christi.
The winner of the USM-Nicholls State game will play the winner of the University of North Alabama-Georgia State University Saturday at a site to be determined.
