Kohler Engines hosts job fair after expansion announcement

Kohler Engines hosts job fair after expansion announcement
Kohler Engines is looking to fill 250 jobs. (Photo source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | March 19, 2019 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 2:44 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Kohler Engines hosted a job fair at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Tuesday, just one week after it announced a major expansion of its manufacturing operation in Hattiesburg.

The company is wanting to fill 250 new jobs as part of that expansion.

[ KOHLER expansion expected to bring 250 jobs to Hattiesburg ]

Jobs are being offered in the areas of engineering, production and equipment operating.

Last week, Kohler announced it was consolidating all of its engine manufacturing in the Hub City and will be leasing 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the old Sunbeam building at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County Industrial Park.

The company already operates out of another facility at the industrial park and has manufactured some of its engines in Hattiesburg since 1998.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.