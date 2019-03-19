Kohler Engines hosts job fair after expansion announcement

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Kohler Engines hosted a job fair at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Tuesday, just one week after it announced a major expansion of its manufacturing operation in Hattiesburg.
The company is wanting to fill 250 new jobs as part of that expansion.
Jobs are being offered in the areas of engineering, production and equipment operating.
Last week, Kohler announced it was consolidating all of its engine manufacturing in the Hub City and will be leasing 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the old Sunbeam building at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County Industrial Park.
The company already operates out of another facility at the industrial park and has manufactured some of its engines in Hattiesburg since 1998.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.