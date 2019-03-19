Grand jury determines Poplarville man accused of murder acted in self defense

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - A grand jury determined Aritaeus Johnson acted in self-defense in a case where he was accused of murder. He will not be prosecuted.
Johnson was charged with second degree murder in the December 2017 shooting death of David La’Vell Gilmore in the parking lot of a Poplarville convenience store.
Pearl River County District Attorney Hal Kitrell told WLOX News Now that his office presented all the evidence to the grand jury, including information that Jefferson was inside his vehicle when Gilmore entered the vehicle. Kitrell said the grand jury also watched surveillance video from store many times.
In the end, Kitrell said grand jurors determined Jefferson feared for his safety and acted in self-defense.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.